Surge rally falls short in 82-77 defeat to Bandits

The Vancouver Bandits held off a late surge by Calgary Wednesday night to defeat the Surge 82-77.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bandits. Nick Ward added 13 points in only 16 minutes of playing time.

Stefan Smith had 23 points and 10 boards for the Surge, while Simi Shittu added 19, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

The game seemed to be a rout for the Bandits, who led 70-50 with 7:33 left until the Surge went on a 16-2 run to make it a six-point game as the game entered the Target Score frame.

Calgary, led by Shittu, continued to play hot, and actually took a 76-75 lead before Behanisvili and then Duane Notice scored late to give the Bandits the victory.

Earlier Wednesday, the Surge announced the signing of forward Guy Edi, an Ivory Coast native who's been playing in Europe.

Edi averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 228 professional games.

“Guy is a veteran that has played all over the world professionally including on the Ivory Coast National team. With his experience, we expect him to add a different type of leadership to our group and have a voice in our locker room,” said Surge general manager Shane James, in a release. \

“His ability to defend multiple positions fits within our system and culture. He can shoot the ball at a high clip and that is important for us in spreading the floor and creating more space for other players to operate. We are very excited to have Guy with us.”

Next up for the Surge is a Friday night contest against Montreal.

Game time is 7 p.m. at WinSport.

