Surge sign former New York Knicks player Kadeem Allen

The Surge added a former NBA second-round draft pick to their roster Friday, just ahead of a game against the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Guard Kadeem Allen played professionally in the NBA (for the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks), in the NBA G-League, in France and Israel, where he averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 26.5 minutes in 220 games.

He most recently played for Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League.

Before going to Israel, Allen played 19 games for the Knicks, averaging 9.9 points, four assists, and 21.9 minutes, including a career-high of 25 points one night.

"I am happy and grateful to be here. Let's get to work," Allen said, in a story on the CEBL website.

There was no word on whether or not Allen was in the lineup for Friday night's game against the BlackJacks.

Game time at WinSport is 7 p.m.

The Surge are also looking for a name for their new mascot.

