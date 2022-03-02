Surgery levels in Saskatchewan getting back on track
The surgical capacity in Saskatchewan is starting to increase after operations slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) board meeting Wednesday, interim CEO Andrew Wills gave a short update on surgical operations.
Wills said employees shifted to COVID-19 efforts are slowly moving back to their regular roles, opening up more surgical capacity.
“I’m pleased to report we have been able to maintain, over the last weeks and months, really strong levels of surgical services,” Wills said. “I’m really pleased that we are performing currently close to our normal levels of surgery,” he added.
The SHA is currently looking at every area of the province that has the capability of providing surgical service and where it could expand beyond the normal service that would be provided.
“The team that’s leading this work has done lots of analysis to really look at where do we have people experiencing longer waits for surgery and certainly prioritizing those particularly needed surgeries,” Wills said.
The SHA hopes to return to pre-COVID-19 surgical levels over the next few months, then start to increase it to address the backlog.
