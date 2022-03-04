Surgery waitlist lower than before pandemic at Windsor Regional Hospital

The backlog of surgeries at Windsor Regional Hospital is now lower than it was pre-pandemic.

The latest numbers show just over 5,200 procedures are on the waitlist, compared to more than 5,300 before the pandemic hit.

Chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad says the hospital got creative with its use of operating time, shifting minor surgeries out of the main operating room.

Saad adds all urgent cancer surgeries continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, while other hospitals were forced to put them on hold.