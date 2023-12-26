Surging Conservatives pose threat to B.C.'s 'prosperity,' premier says in year-end interview

David Eby has been B.C.’s premier for just over a year – a year that saw his NDP government pass a flurry of housing laws, grapple with ongoing challenges in health-care, and face new political challengers.

The premier sat down with CTV News to reflect on the trials and triumphs of his first year in office.

As 2023 comes to a close, Eby enjoys a big lead in the polls, and there's been speculation he might try to cash in on that advantage by calling an earlier election.

Asked if he would offer a guarantee not to do so, Eby responded that his family is expecting a significant event in six months – and it's not a campaign, but a baby.

"And in 10 months, on the fixed election date, British Columbians will go to the polls," said Eby.

Opinion polls have also shown B.C.’s Conservatives making a surprising surge, gaining ground on the NDP and surpassing BC United – a trend Eby has been watching cautiously.

“The threat that they represent … is bigger than an electoral threat, it’s a threat to the province’s prosperity, and I’m very anxious about it,” said the premier.

The fall session of the legislature was dominated by housing reforms, aimed at increasing density and lowering prices. That new legislation, billed as transformative by some, has been called overreaching by various mayors who have been concerned the province is imposing a one-size-fits-all approach.

“British Columbians, I believe, want a government that treats this like (it is) actually a crisis, and takes strong measures to ensure that housing is affordable and available,” said Eby. “I accept that there’s opportunities for mayors to come and say, you know, there’s an opportunity here to refine this piece or address this piece.”

The soaring cost of living is another challenge facing the province and its government. Eby’s opponents have pledged to scrap fuel taxes and do away with parts – or all – of the carbon tax. Those ideas were rejected by the premier, but in his year-end interview, he didn’t rule out freezing hydro rates in the February budget.

“Today, I’m not making an announcement about a hydro rate freeze, but ensuring that hydro rates are affordable for British Columbians that are facing cost pressures is absolutely a priority for us, and that’s one of the areas we're looking at helping control costs for our province,” said Eby.

On health care – specifically B.C.’s beleaguered cancer treatment system – Eby admitted it’s not working, despite recent efforts to send patients to the U.S. for radiation.

“It’s not acceptable," he said. “People need to have care when they need it.”

The premier said efforts to build more cancer treatment facilities will help, but he knows that’s not a quick fix.

“For the medium and long term, we’ve got four new cancer centres that are opening across the province, in Surrey, Burnaby, Nanaimo and Kamloops.”

The province's approach to drug use has also been a hotly debated topic. Although Eby's government banned the consumption of illicit substances in certain public spaces such as parks and beaches, amending laws the NDP previously introduced, the premier doesn’t plan to walk back decriminalization any further.

“We’re committed to the idea that people facing addiction not be put in jail, that they instead be engaged by a physician or a nurse practitioner,” he told CTV News.

And after a summer of record-setting wildfire destruction, Eby said he’s already concerned about the season ahead.

“The best advice I’m receiving from our team is that if we don’t get significant snow this winter, we’re going to be into a really awful fire season again, as well as additional drought next year.”

A year with more housing legislation expected, along with Eby's third child due in June, leading into his first election campaign while premier, seemingly confirmed for October.