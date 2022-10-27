Surging demand on Alberta's food banks: Food Banks Canada

The cost of groceries across Canada is up 11.4 per cent compared to 2021, the most significant increase recorded since August 1981, and more and more Albertans are turning to food banks for help.

In Alberta, that number is 9.2 per cent and people are feeling the financial blow, forcing them to turn to food banks for support.

The newest HungerCount Report from Food Banks Canada is now out and paints a grim picture especially in Alberta, where food insecurity is the highest in the nation.

Food bank access across Alberta has risen more than double the national average from pre-pandemic levels.

"It’s shocking to see the increase in black and white," said Arianna Scott, Food Banks Alberta CEO.

"We knew from our members that the numbers were high, but there's something jarring about the fact that Alberta - one of Canada's wealthiest provinces - has seen a 73 per cent increase in food bank use over the past three years."

Food Banks Alberta says food bank use across the province is reaching record-setting and critical levels.

"It's disheartening to see that our food bank use is the highest across Canada, but I think it sheds light on just how much people are struggling," said Scott.

"20 per cent of food bank users are employed, up five per cent since 2021. That is an indicator in itself. People are working, and they still aren't able to make ends meet. This is an Alberta problem. It's not isolated. It's impacting all of us, in communities across our province."

In March of 2022, the Calgary Food Bank fed nearly 29,000 people, a 106 per cent increase compared to 2019.

"It used to be that if you're employed, you're able to get out of poverty. That's no longer true. We have a number of employed people coming here," said Shawna Ogston with the Calgary Food Bank.

"The majority of our clients are coming here because they just can't make their dollar stretch any further. The skyrocketing costs every month, are showing that and that's why people are having to come to the food bank."

The total number of hampers given out in Calgary ballooned from 5,959 in March 2019 to 11,119 in March 2022.

"Unfortunately, we’re seeing record levels. A number of businesses celebrate record levels, and it's not a place that we want to be at," added Ogston. "We have historic inflation that's happening and unprecedented levels of usage at the food bank."

The Calgary Food Bank is now hoping the community steps up to help meet the soaring demand.

"Fall is traditionally when our busy season starts and we know that it's not going to slow down. We've been doing this for 40 years and we know we get busier and busier as we approach the Christmas season," said Ogston.

"With demand being at historic levels right now, we really hope the Calgary can come together to make sure that we can help people right now because it's going to be a busy November and December."

The main three reasons people access services at the Calgary Food Bank are because their full-time income is insufficient to cover the cost of food, they are unemployed and looking for work, or their government benefits do not cover the rising cost of groceries.

The HungerCount Report surveyed 4,750 food banks across Canada.