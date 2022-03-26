Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student

A Leamington, Ont. high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.

“I just got really overwhelmed and I'm very grateful and thankful for what just happened,” said Ella Riccio-Durocher.

The president of Huron University College, a liberal arts school at Western University, made the trip to Windsor to offer Riccio-Durocher the scholarship, in person.

The Hellmuth Scholarship is valued at $100,000 and the grade 12 student at Cardinal Carter Secondary School is one of just 10 recipients who are awarded the scholarship each year

Both Riccio-Durocher’s English teacher and the president of Huron University College agree that she is one of the brightest students they have ever come across.