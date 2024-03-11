Surrey apartment fire deemed suspicious

A fire that broke out in a residential complex in Surrey’s city centre Sunday has been deemed suspicious, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey building at 13390 103 Ave. at 5:15 p.m. that afternoon, and encountered “significant smoke and flames” upon arrival, said Greg McRobbie, assistant chief of operations at Surrey Fire Service.

He told CTV News the 16 firefighters quickly got the blaze under control and contained it to one vacant suite.

There were no reported injuries, but six adults were displaced from their homes, McRobbie said, and because the fire only damaged the one unit they shouldn’t be out for long.

McRobbie added that the building had a working smoke detector, and it was crucial for the safe evacuation.

“That was huge in terms of timeline for the people, the residents, getting out and for the fire crews to respond quickly and get the fire under control while it was in its early stages,” he said.

“So it's definitely a good reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors, as in this case, they did exactly what they're supposed to: save lives.”

In an update Monday, the Surrey RCMP said it and the Surrey fire inspector’s investigation has revealed its cause to be suspicious.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 24-34172.