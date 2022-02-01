Surrey, B.C., mayor backpedals on controversial motion involving ethics commissioner

In the eleventh hour, the mayor of Surrey, B.C., recommending to remove a motion involving the ethics commissioner.

The item was on the agenda for the public hearing Monday, but less than four hours before the meeting was set to begin, Mayor Doug McCallum issued a statement that, instead, he recommended the issue not be discussed.

Everyone voted in favour and it was passed without discussion.

“I am very surprised. Mr. McCallum generally doesn't do things like that. He generally goes ahead no matter what, but the pushback has been enormous – there is no doubt about that,” said Coun. Brenda Locke.

The motion would amend a bylaw to suspend all new ethics complaints for nine months until the municipal election is over.

Critics called it an “affront to democracy.”

“It never should have been on the table to begin with. Politicians should not be hiring an ethics commissioner to do his work, and then flipping the switch and now telling him, ‘You can't do his work.’ That's clearly wrong,” said Coun. Linda Annis.

McCallum did not make himself available for an interview with CTV News Vancouver, but in an email statement, he wrote, “The work of the ethics commissioner is valuable and the misinformation circulating about the bylaw is unfortunate.”

“The goal is to strengthen the bylaw to ensure the office of the ethics commissioner is not used for partisan purposes during the election period,” he went on to say.

For comparison, both Edmonton and Toronto pause their ethics commissioner investigations three months before an election, leaving many to question why the mayor wanted to halt investigations for nine months.

“We have an ethics commissioner federally. They don't stop for an election; they continue their work all year long, no matter where there's election or not,” said Bille Tieleman with the Surrey Police Vote campaign, which launched three complaints with the ethics office against McCallum.

One of them involves the incident with one of their members, in which McCallum claimed the member drove over his foot while they were in a parking lot gathering signatures to call for a referendum on whether the city should move ahead with a municipal police force.

The mayor is now facing a criminal charge of public mischief. The allegations have not been proven in court.

The group launched a complaint because taxpayers are footing his legal bills.

Now that the motion is off the table, Tieleman considers it a small victory.

“It shows you that you can fight city hall in Surrey, and that the public should have, and needs to have a strong voice when council misbehaves like this,” Tieleman said.

Surrey voters will head to the polls in October. Both Locke and McCallum have stated their intentions to run for the city’s top job.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault