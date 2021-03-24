Surrey, B.C. woman defrauded victims in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario: Police

Southern Alberta RCMP say a B.C. woman is responsible for more than $250,000 in fraud connected to a scheme involving fake travel vouchers.

Airdrie RCMP say they have arrested and charged Alexandra Beckow, 40, of Surrey, B.C., following an 18-month-long fraud investigation.

Officials say they were first notified about the incident in May 2019 and, following Beckow's arrest, received a number of other complaints from victims who claim they had been defrauded.

"The victims reported they had purchased travel vouchers from Beckow or had fraudulent charges on their credit cards," RCMP said in a statement.

Police have since identified 47 victims from Alberta, B.C. and Ontario who were defrauded of more than $250,000.

Beckow was arrested in Surrey, B.C. on March 18. She was then turned over to authorities in Alberta.

Her bail hearing is scheduled for March 24.