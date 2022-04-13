Surrey crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries
A serious collision in Surrey sent a pedestrian to hospital and prompted police to close an intersection with barricades Wednesday evening.
Surrey RCMP said in a news release that they were called to the intersection of 150 Street and 101 Avenue at 5:20 p.m.
Images from the scene show a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck stopped in the intersection, which is behind police tape. Debris, including clothing, can be seen lying on the road.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Due to the serious nature of the collision, the intersection will be shut down with barricades and traffic control personnel in place," Surrey RCMP said in the release.
"It is requested that the public avoid the area."
Police added that the investigation is in its early stages and they were unsure how long the intersection would be closed.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video from the area is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
