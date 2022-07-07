Surrey drivers warned of hours-long road closure after hydro pole crash

Surrey drivers may need to alter their route in to work Thursday morning due to a car crash involving a hydro pole.

Mounties in the city issued an advisory early in the morning that 184 Street is closed between 32 and 40 avenues. The RCMP said the road closure would be in effect through the morning and "possibly into the afternoon."

The closure follows a single-vehicle crash into a hydro pole.

No further information has been given on what is believed to have happened and at what time.

BC Hydro crews have been called to the scene.