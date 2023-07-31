Surrey hit-and-run victim dies of injuries, RCMP renew appeal for witnesses

A 31-year-old man who was hit by a car in Surrey over the weekend has died from his injuries, according to an update from police Monday.

The man was hit by a blue sedan at 12:38 a.m. Saturday on the 8200 block of 128 Street, the Surrey RCMP say. In an initial statement Saturday, Mounties said the victim had been critically injured and that the car, which had front end damage, was last seen going north on 128 Street.

In the wake of the victim's death, authorities are renewing their appeal for information and dashcam video.

"Investigators know that there were multiple people on scene, some that may have witnessed the collision or arrived shortly after,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

The RCMP is urging anyone who may be able to assist in the investigation to call 604-599-0502.