Surrey jewelry store 'targeted' in shooting, RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey are investigating after shots were fired at a business in the city's Newton neighbourhood in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers from Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a glass-break alarm at ACC Jewellers – near the intersection of 80 Avenue and 128 Street – shortly before 3 a.m., according to a news release from the detachment.

When they arrived, they found "evidence consistent with a shooting," police said.

"The business was closed at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported," the release reads.

Mounties said they believe the shooting was "a targeted incident."

Asked whether there is any evidence that Monday's incident could be connected to recent extortion attempts targeting South Asian businesses in B.C. Alberta and Ontario, a Surrey RCMP spokesperson noted that the latest investigation is in its early stages.

"There are no indications at this time that it is linked to the extortion series," said Sgt. Tammy Lobb in an email to CTV News.

The news release indicates the Surrey RCMP's General Investigation Unit is "working to determine the motive" for the shooting.

The unit is asking anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Since November, extortion threats have been reported in several B.C. communities – including West Vancouver, White Rock, Abbotsford and Surrey – with threats coming via physical letters, phone calls and over social media apps.

Police in Edmonton and Ontario's Peel region have also reported incidents, and arrests have been made in all three provinces.

In February, the RCMP announced it had established a national team to help co-ordinate investigations and information sharing related to the extortion schemes.

Police say the extortionists demand “protection money” from would-be victims, most of whom are members of the South Asian business community.

Some have seen their businesses targeted with gunfire after refusing to pay up.

With files from The Canadian Press