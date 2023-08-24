Surrey machete attack victim has died, murder charges laid, RCMP say

The 55-year-old victim of an assault involving a machete in Surrey last week has died, Mounties said Thursday.

Two suspects who had been charged with aggravated assault in the case are now also facing second-degree murder charges, Surrey RCMP said in an update to a news release they first shared Wednesday.

Parminder Singh Brar, 31, and Simarpal Singh, 21, remain in custody awaiting their next court appearance, according to police.

The two men were charged following an altercation that occurred on Friday, Aug. 18, in a parking lot in the 10100 block of King George Boulevard.

Around 11:20 p.m., police received "multiple reports of a man walking around a parking lot with a machete."

While they were on their way, police received an update that the man had "allegedly struck a vehicle with the machete." An altercation with the vehicle's two occupants followed, according to RCMP.

"Upon police arrival a man with significant, life-threatening injuries was located," Mounties said in their release Wednesday.

Asked whether the suspects and the victim were strangers before the altercation, Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News via email that "it is not believed that the parties were known to each other."

She stressed, however, that the investigation remains ongoing.

No one involved was known to police before the incident, Munn said.

In their update Thursday, RCMP said they had consulted with the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which typically takes over murder investigations in Surrey and around the region.

"It has been determined that Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit will maintain conduct of the investigation," Surrey RCMP said in their update.