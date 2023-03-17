Surrey man charged in fatal Chinatown stabbing: Vancouver police

A 30-year-old man from Surrey has been charged in the murder of Nikolai Sugak in Vancouver’s Chinatown last month.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved one count of second-degree murder against Jaal Routh Kueth, the Vancouver Police Department announced Friday.

“Our homicide team worked quickly to collect key evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect, and we hope this arrest will restore a sense of ease in the area,” Const. Tania Visitin wrote in the VPD release.

Kueth is accused of killing Sugak, the 32-year-old who was discovered “gravely injured” near West Pender and Carrall streets shortly after midnight on Feb. 6., and died shortly after receiving emergency medical attention.

Police believe the victim was stabbed by a stranger in nearby Shanghai Alley before he was found.

“We have found no evidence that the victim and his attacker knew each other or had any prior interactions before the murder,” said Visintin.

A search of online court documents shows a man that shares Kueth’s name has faced numerous charges related to theft, break and enters and breaching probation—spanning 2014 to 2020 .