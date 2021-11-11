Surrey man pleads guilty to 2 counts of tax evasion, faces nearly $60K in fines

A Surrey man has been fined nearly $60,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of tax evasion, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Jason Robert Hineman failed to report $208,548 when he neglected to file his 2010 and 2011 tax returns, the CRA said in a news release this week.

The unreported income came from project management and other services Hineman provided during those tax years, the agency said, describing Hineman as a "real estate project manager."

The CRA said Hineman willfully evaded $39,755 in taxes. He pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Oct. 28 and was fined a total of $59,662, or 150 per cent of the income tax he evaded, according to the CRA.

Online court records indicate that Hineman was initially charged with five counts of tax evasion, but three of those charges were stayed by the Crown.

According to the CRA, 36 people were convicted of tax-related crimes between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, and courts imposed fines of more than $5 million on those people. Additionally, 15 of those individuals were given prison sentences.