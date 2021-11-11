Surrey man pleads guilty to 2 counts of tax evasion, faces nearly $60K in fines
A Surrey man has been fined nearly $60,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of tax evasion, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Jason Robert Hineman failed to report $208,548 when he neglected to file his 2010 and 2011 tax returns, the CRA said in a news release this week.
The unreported income came from project management and other services Hineman provided during those tax years, the agency said, describing Hineman as a "real estate project manager."
The CRA said Hineman willfully evaded $39,755 in taxes. He pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Oct. 28 and was fined a total of $59,662, or 150 per cent of the income tax he evaded, according to the CRA.
Online court records indicate that Hineman was initially charged with five counts of tax evasion, but three of those charges were stayed by the Crown.
According to the CRA, 36 people were convicted of tax-related crimes between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, and courts imposed fines of more than $5 million on those people. Additionally, 15 of those individuals were given prison sentences.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 12-14CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
LRT service resumes in Ottawa after a 54-day shutdownPartial service resumes on the Confederation Line at 5 a.m., with seven trains running along the light rail transit line from Blair Road to Tunney's Pasture.
-
Fort Macleod brewery invents strange brew for Ghostbusters: Afterlife screeningA Fort Macleod craft brewer ain't afraid of no ghosts.
-
Police investigate altercation involving a weapon in northeast EdmontonAn altercation involving a weapon Thursday evening sent one person to hospital in serious condition, police say.
-
Cochrane RCMP seek public assistance in theft of four dirt bikes, trailerCochrane RCMP are seeking public assistance in investigating the theft of a tandem trailer and four dirt bikes from a property.
-
As Mediterranean heats up, fish diving deeper to find colder water, study findsAs the Mediterranean Sea warms, some marine species are responding by diving deeper to find cooler waters, but not all species are able to endlessly go deeper, according to a new study.
-
'We're taking action': B.C.'s new ambulance boss gives first interviewB.C.'s new chief ambulance officer, Leanne Heppell, sat down with CTV News for the first interview of her tenure to discuss the changes underway to improve the system.
-
Remembrance Day memorial in Cranbrook, B.C. defaced with graffitiA wall of honour in Cranbrook, British Columbia was spray-painted with pro-vaccine graffiti early Thursday, prior to the town's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Fire envelops garage, damages duplex in south EdmontonTwo families in south Edmonton are looking for a place to sleep Thursday after a fire displaced them from their duplex.