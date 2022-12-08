Surrey massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting client: RCMP

A massage therapist in Surrey has been charged with sexually assaulting a client during their treatment last month, according to the city’s RCMP.

Gudbjartur "Bodhi" Haraldsson, 50, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault, Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

He has since been released on a court-ordered condition prohibiting him from providing massage treatments to women.

The charges are the result of an investigation that began on Nov. 14, when RCMP received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted during the course of her treatment at a clinic in the 13700 block of 96 Avenue.

"Police are releasing a photograph of Bodhi Haraldsson to further the ongoing investigation," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and request to speak with the Special Victim's Unit.