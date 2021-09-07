Surrey Mounties ask for witnesses after mayor claims he was hit by a car
Staff
The Canadian Press
RCMP are asking anyone with information on an altercation between Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and a grey Ford Mustang Saturday afternoon to please come forward.
Police say the incident took place at a Save on Foods at around 12:30 p.m. during what they say was a “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” gathering on 152nd Street in Surrey, B.C.
Anyone who witnessed or has dash camera footage of the confrontation is asked to contact police.
McCallum said Sunday he was out grocery shopping when he was “verbally assaulted” and hit by a car.
He said he was doing OK after being “run over by a vehicle,” and that police were investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7 2021.
