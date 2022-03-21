Surrey Mounties investigating alleged bank robbery after suspect grabs envelope of cash, flees on yellow bike

Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a robbery at a bank that happened earlier this month after a suspect reportedly grabbed an envelope full of cash from a teller.

Police said the robbery happened just before 4 p.m. on March 1 at a bank on 152 Street near 88 Avenue.

"The suspect, who was waiting in line to see a teller, shoved a customer and grabbed an envelope full of cash from the teller," Mounties said in a news release Monday, adding that the teller and customer were unhurt, but shaken from the incident. "The suspect … fled the scene on a yellow bike prior to police arrival."

Officers found that bike abandoned nearby and, even though police service dogs were used, the suspect wasn't found.

The suspect was described by police as a white man about 30 years old. At the time of the alleged robbery he was wearing dark jeans, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, a blue medical mask, black shoes with white soles and a black hat with a yellow and blue logo. He was also wearing black gloves.

It's not the only report of a bank robbery from this month that Surrey RCMP are investigating. On March 9, two suspects allegedly threatened Bank of Montreal staff with a possible firearm and got away "with a substantial amount of cash." That incident reportedly happened at the branch on Fraser Highway near 159 Street.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.