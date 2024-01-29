Surrey police give warning after senior loses $7K to bail scam

Mounties in Surrey issued a warning Monday after a senior lost $7,000 to a so-called “grandparent scam.”

Police said sometime this month, they received a report that an elderly woman gave out the money after fraudsters posed as her grandson needing to be bailed out of jail.

Scammers posing as police officers later went to the woman’s house to collect the money.

“In reality, if your loved one is arrested and needs bail money, a police officer or sheriff will not be attending your residence to pick up money. You will be directed to attend either your local police station or courthouse to make the payment,” said Cpl. James Mason in a news release issued Monday.

“If you feel the request is not legitimate, call your local police or courthouse, and don’t feel pressured into making a hasty decision,” he continued.

Police departments in several B.C. cities have issued warnings about this type of scam in recent years, and British Columbians have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fraudsters posing as loved ones in trouble.

In May of last year, Mounties in Kelowna said they received more than 12 reports of grandparent or bail money scams in a single day.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the scam has become one of the top 10 most common in North America.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the grandparent scam preys on people’s fear of a loved one being hurt or in trouble, and fraudsters will exploit a sense of urgency or threats to get you to give them money.

It notes that scammers could pose as your loved one needing help, or a police officer or lawyer. Common scenarios include needing bail money, being in a car accident or needing help returning from a foreign country. Seniors are most often the target, but not always.

“It is important to know the Canadian Criminal Justice System does not allow for someone to be bailed out of jail with cash or cryptocurrency,” the centre writes.

Anyone who is targeted by a scam, even if they don’t lose any money, is asked to contact their local police department’s non-emergency number and/or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.