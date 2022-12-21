Surrey RCMP bust firearm trafficking operation in Coquitlam, suspect arrested and released

A months-long investigation by multiple B.C. police agencies has led to the seizure of dozens of firearms, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition, and other gun paraphernalia.

Surrey RCMP initiated an investigation into a local firearms trafficking suspect, which resulted in a search warrant on a warehouse in Coquitlam on Dec. 1.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect was selling firearms and demonstrated no discretion when it came to who the firearms were sold to,” Surrey RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

While the suspect, a 42-year-old man, does not have any known gang ties, police say he poses a risk to public safety through his “proliferation of easily accessible prohibited firearms and ammunition.”

The man was arrested at his warehouse in the 1300-block of Ketch Court and later released pending further investigation, according to RCMP.

Multiple 3D guns, including Glock “ghost guns” and an AR15, were seized during the search. The warehouse also contained body armour, several hundred magazines, and a suppressor for a rifle, and 37 firearms -- many of which were loaded and prohibited, according to Mounties.

"Firearms trafficking places illegal firearms in the hands of criminals, who use them to commit brazen acts of violence, which we have recently seen across the region,” said Insp. Ryan Element, a proactive enforcement officer with Surrey RCMP.

“Although these firearms were seized in Coquitlam, they had the potential to be sold and used to carry out acts of violence in any one of our communities. Seizures of this nature directly impact all of our safety.”