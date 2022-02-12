Surrey RCMP hoping to confirm well-being of driver after Newton shooting

Police in Surrey are looking to confirm the well-being of the driver and any other occupants of a vehicle that was targeted in a shooting Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m., according to a news release from Surrey RCMP. Officers were called to 60A Avenue near 134B Street, where they found "evidence consistent with a shooting," police said.

Later, they found a vehicle that they believe was the target of the shooting on nearby 62B Avenue, near 135A Street.

No one was inside the target vehicle when officers found it, according to RCMP.

"Initial indications are that the targeted vehicle was being driven while being shot at by a second vehicle, a light colored SUV, which fled the area," police said in their release.

Mounties added that no injuries have been reported, but said they're looking to confirm the well-being of the driver of the target vehicle, as well as anyone else who may have been inside.

Anyone with information about the incident or surveillance video of it is encouraged to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.