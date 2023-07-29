Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses to alleged hit-and-run that left man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition in hospital after police in Surrey say he was hit by a car that left the scene.

RCMP were called to 128 Street north of 80 Avenue in the Newton area of Surrey shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a vehicle struck a man in the roadway, and took off.

The male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the only current description of the vehicle is a black sedan with obvious front end damage, which was last seen heading north on 128 street.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including dash cam footage of the area between 12:35 a.m. and 12:45 a.m., to please contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.