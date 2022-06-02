Surrey RCMP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm

An RCMP officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed Thursday.

Const. Jagjeet Bassan was charged in connection to an incident that allegedly happened on June 4, 2021, while the officer was on duty.

"The charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," a statement from the BCPS said.

No additional details were provided by BCPS as the matter is before the court. The first court date scheduled for this incident is July 5.

The Independent Investigations Office, which is tasked with looking into all incidents involving B.C. police officers that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, told CTV News Vancouver the charge did not result from one of its investigations.