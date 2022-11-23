Surrey RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust

A Surrey Mountie who was already facing nine criminal charges has had another five laid against him in an ongoing investigation, the detachment announced Wednesday.

Cpl. Peter Leckie was charged with seven counts of breach of trust and two counts of fraud on June 29, according to information provided by Surrey RCMP at the time. On Wednesday, the detachment said three more counts of breach of trust, one count of obtaining computer services by fraud and one count of sexual assault had been laid.

"The additional charges are in relation to allegations of misconduct between January 2014 and December 2021," police said in their release, adding that Leckie is scheduled to appear in court to face the new charges on Dec. 14.

When announcing the original charges against him in June, police said Leckie used his position to pursue "intimate relationships with women," both on and off duty.

"These are disturbing allegations," said Asst. Comm. Brian Edwards, officer in charge of Surrey RCMP, in a statement at the time.

"Our Professional Standards Unit is committed to a thorough investigation and we urge anyone who may have additional information to reach out."

On Wednesday, police reiterated their appeal for more information to contact the professional standards unit at 604-599-7887.