Duckie the pig probably doesn't think of it this way, but Surrey RCMP officers saved his bacon.

The South Surrey swine escaped his home earlier this month unbeknownst to his owner. After a series of confrontations that included charging at police officers and biting a neighbour "on the buttocks," according to police, Duckie found himself on 176 Street – also known as Pacific Highway or B.C. Highway 15 – where he could have easily been hit by passing traffic.

The more-than-200-pound pig had been largely uncooperative with attempts to apprehend him up to that point, and video of his capture shared on social media shows officers giving the pig a fairly wide berth as he waddles along the side of the highway.

Ultimately, it was home cooking that turned the tide of the encounter.

One of the officers pursuing the pig had a homemade dinner, the scent of which police used to lure Duckie to the back door of their car.

"Once he had a taste … he could not resist getting into the (police cruiser) to have more," Surrey RCMP wrote in their post about the incident on Facebook.

From there, police tracked down Duckie's owner, eventually releasing the animal "without charges."