Surrey RCMP release photos of another vehicle linked to Amber Alert for Bolton siblings

Nine days after an Amber Alert was issued for two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother, Mounties have released more information about two trailers and another vehicle they may be travelling in.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said they continue to follow up on each tip received to help find 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and 8-year-old Aurora Bolton, who are the subjects of an ongoing Amber Alert that was issued on July 19.

The children were supposed to be returned to their father's home in Surrey on July 17, following a scheduled trip to the Okanagan with their mother Verity Bolton.

Surrey RCMP believe the children are travelling with three adults in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708. The vehicle has been seen towing three different trailers. The other adults besides Verity Bolton, according to police, are her 53-year-old boyfriend Abraxas Glazov and her 74-year-old father Robert Bolton.

Investigators now believe Verity Bolton and Glazov may also have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica.

The right-hand driving vehicle is registered to Verity Bolton, but is uninsured and it's not known if there are any licence plates on the vehicle.

Mounties also released more information about two of the three trailers believed to be in Verity Bolton's possession.

The horse trailer seen in Kamloops on July 15 has been identified as a white 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer with B.C. licence plate 05994K.

The large trailer seen in Chilliwack on June 30 has been identified as a brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368, with B.C. licence plate WPM71B.

"We are asking the public to continue to remain vigilant, and report any possible sightings or information that could lead us to locate Joshuah and Aurora," Staff Sgt. Dave Strachan said in the release.

"While the last confirmed sighting of Verity was July 15 in Kamloops, we know that she has access to multiple vehicles/trailers and may have travelled elsewhere since that time. Our investigators remain open to all possibilities and leads."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joshuah and Aurora Bolton are asked to call the dedicated tip line at 604-599-7676.