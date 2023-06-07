Surrey RCMP say 1 of 2 'armed and dangerous' men arrested

One of two men the Surrey RCMP described as armed and dangerous in a public appeal for information last week has been arrested.

In a statement, Mounties said Terry McDonald was taken into custody in the Fleetwood area of Surrey on Wednesday afternoon with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team.

McDonald reportedly removed his ankle monitor after being released on bail on May 26.

The second man, Joseph Gregory, remains at large. The Surrey RCMP said Gregory also removed his electronic monitor and left the residence at which he was ordered to reside under house arrest.

Both men were on bail for firearms offences, police said on May 30 when they first asked for assistance with their search.

Anyone who sees Gregory is asked to call 911 while anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 604-599-0502.