Surrey RCMP seek information on targeted shooting apparently linked to gang conflict
Staff
The Canadian Press
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are advising the public and asking for information about what they say appears to be a targeted shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood.
RCMP say officers responded to a shots-fired report around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
They say the officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene not far from Surrey Central SkyTrain station.
Shortly after that, they say a man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting is believed to be linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.
