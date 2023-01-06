Surrey RCMP seek public’s help in search for man wanted Canada-wide over 2021 robberies

The search for a 22-year-old Indigenous man who’s wanted Canada-wide has stretched past one month, and now Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help.

Jaden Kahnapace-Newton has been on the country’s wanted list since Dec. 1, after being released from custody on strict conditions on Sept. 28, according to a release by Mounties on Friday.

“Kahnapace-Newton was released while awaiting trial in relation to 14 charges stemming from three robberies that occurred in October 2021,” reads the release, which states he’s known to frequent B.C.’s Lower Mainland and Calgary, Alta.

Cst. Sarbjit Sangha told CTV News that Mounties had to pursue other avenues of investigation before making the search public and sharing a photo of Kahnapace-Newton.

“Now that police have not been able to locate him, we’re turning to the public for help,” Sangha said.

Kahnapace-Newton is originally from Calgary, according to a Jan. 4, 2022 release by Surrey RCMP on the robberies for which he’s been charged.

“Charges have been laid against a 22-year-old Abbotsford resident and a 21-year-old Calgary resident after a joint investigation into a robbery series that occurred in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford,” Surrey Mounties wrote last year.

Kahnapace-Newton’s charges include three counts each of robbery, forcible confinement and breach of release order, as well as trafficking property obtained by a crime and possession of property obtained by a crime.

Mounties say no one was injured in the three robberies, which are alleged to have occurred at cell phone stores in Surrey and Langley and a pharmacy in Abbotsford between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 of 2021.

Kahnapace-Newton is described as standing six feet, 1.5 inches tall, with black hair. Surrey RCMP is asking the public to use caution if they see him and to call police immediately.