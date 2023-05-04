Surrey RCMP seek public's help in search of man wanted for kidnapping, assault

Mounties in Surrey are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted on "serious" charges, including kidnapping, assault and unlawful confinement.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said officers have been working to locate 49-year-old Fabian Yul Brown since a warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 17.

"Despite efforts, he has not been located and public assistance is being sought," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release, adding that Brown is also wanted on several other charges, including uttering threats, break and enter, fraud, and possession of stolen property.

Mounties describe Brown as 6'3" tall, and bald, with brown eyes. He is known to frequent Vancouver.

Brown was previously wanted by the Vancouver Police Department in connection to a robbery in Gastown in 2013.

In 2011, Brown was arrested as part of a Vancouver police campaign targeting the "worst of the worst" offenders on the Downtown Eastside.

At that time, police said Brown had been charged with sexual assault, extortion, receiving payment at criminal interest rate, break and enter, forcible confinement and assault by trespass.

Anyone who sees Brown is asked not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately.