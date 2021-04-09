Surrey RCMP seek public's help to identify bank robbery suspects

Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of suspects involved in a bank robbery that took place in the Whalley neighbourhood last month.

Surrey RCMP received reports of the robbery at a bank on 96 Avenue near 128 Street shortly before 7 p.m. on March 12.

Two men entered the bank, one of whom approached the service counter while the other remained at the entrance, police said.

"The man at the service counter uttered threats and demanded money," said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu with the Surrey RCMP, in a news release. "Both men left the area after the money was retrieved."

RCMP have released security camera images of the suspects in hopes someone will recognize them.

The suspect at the service counter is described as Black, with black hair and he was wearing a white shirt, grey jeans, black mask and blue gloves at the time. The suspect at the door is described as Black, with black hair in dreadlocks and he was wearing a grey top, grey sweatpants, black mask, blue hat with a gold symbol on it and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.