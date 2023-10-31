Surrey RCMP seek rightful owner of large toolbox seized during investigation
Mounties say they have successfully returned nearly all of the stolen property they seized when executing a search warrant in South Surrey last month, except for a large toolbox.
They're now releasing a photo of the red Milwaukee Packout brand toolbox in hopes of reuniting it with its rightful owner.
The toolbox was among "a large amount of stolen property" seized in the 2400 block of 140 Street on Sept. 20, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
Other items seized included identification, electronics and luggage, police said, adding that their investigation began the day before the search warrant was executed, when they responded to two break-ins at homes in the 14000 block of 24 Avenue – essentially the same block where the stolen items were recovered.
The rightful owner of the toolbox should be able to describe its contents, police said, adding that it can be claimed by calling 604-599-0502 and quoting file number 2023-158237.
