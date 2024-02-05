Surrey RCMP seek sexual assault suspect who tried to drag woman into alley

Mounties are trying to identify a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Surrey Saturday night.

The woman was walking "on a pathway" near 156 Street and 78A Avenue between 10 and 10:25 p.m. when "a man grabbed her and attempted to pull her into an alley and sexually assault her," a statement from the Surrey RCMP says, adding that the woman fled and "flagged down a passing vehicle for assistance."

The man is described as South Asian, between 30 and 45 years old, standing 5'10" with a beard. At the time, he was wearing a blue turban, a dark-coloured shirt and shorts.

“We believe there may be witnesses who were in the area at the time and may recall seeing a suspect matching this description,” said Sgt. Tammy Lobb in the release.

“The suspect was wearing shorts at the time and his clothing would have stood out at this time of year.”

Investigators are also asking the two men in the vehicle that pulled over to help the woman and anyone with dashcam video from the area to call 604-599-0502 and quote file number 24-16571.