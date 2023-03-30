Surrey RCMP seek suspect caught on camera breaking into construction site, stealing tools
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera allegedly breaking into a Surrey construction site last month.
The incident unfolded at a construction site in the 10700 block of 138 Street just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 5, according to Surrey RCMP.
"The suspect stole tools and security cameras from the site prior to fleeing," Mounties said in a news release Wednesday, adding that the suspect was caught on CCTV footage.
"We are releasing a photo in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect and can assist with advancing the investigation."
The suspect is described as a white man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white designs on it, a blue jacket, dark pants, Nike runners, and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
-
Candlelight walk held in west end to honour 16-year-old killed in TTC stabbingHundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Toronto's west end on Thursday night to honour 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes who was fatally stabbed at Keele Station last Saturday.
-
Point Douglas fire sends smoke billowing over WinnipegA timber-frame shed behind a historic building in Point Douglas is a total loss after flames razed the structure to the ground.
-
'It's really hard. It's a good hard, though': Unique farm program helping people battle addictionsAt Academy Farms in Langley, they raise bison and water buffalo, but this is more than a farm. It's a place that's helping people from across the country find their way out of addiction.
-
Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trailThe Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.
-
'It’s ours': Kwikwetlem First Nation on future of Riverview Hospital siteThe redevelopment planning process was quietly halted earlier this year, and now the Kwikwetlem First Nation is speaking up about what they’d like to see happen on the land where the Riverview Hospital operated for a century.
-
City of Moncton dealing with significant retroactive RCMP costsConstruction continues on a new headquarters for the Codiac Regional RCMP that is costing the city of Moncton $57.2 million, but that isn't the only policing cost the city is dealing with right now.
-
Wednesday night road closure in Diamond Valley: RCMPTurner Valley RCMP issued a statement early Thursday evening advising of a road closure in the area.
-
Lethbridge wants help naming its curbside organics trucksIf Lethbridge can name its snowplows, why not its organic collection trucks?
-
Influenza in Alberta: Cases up slightly, one new death reportedOne more Albertan has died from influenza since the last update according to the data, while newly reported cases for the last two weeks were slightly higher than the numbers seen for a month prior.