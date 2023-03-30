Surrey RCMP seek suspect caught on camera breaking into construction site, stealing tools

Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera allegedly breaking into a Surrey construction site last month.

The incident unfolded at a construction site in the 10700 block of 138 Street just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 5, according to Surrey RCMP.

"The suspect stole tools and security cameras from the site prior to fleeing," Mounties said in a news release Wednesday, adding that the suspect was caught on CCTV footage.

"We are releasing a photo in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect and can assist with advancing the investigation."

The suspect is described as a white man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white designs on it, a blue jacket, dark pants, Nike runners, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.