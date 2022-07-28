Surrey resident discovers bullet holes in home's exterior; Mounties appealing for witnesses
Mounties are investigating after receiving a report of shots being fired at a home in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood overnight.
In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said gunfire erupted just after 3 a.m. in the area of 84 Avenue and 142A Street.
"Frontline officers attended the area and spoke with a homeowner who discovered bullet holes in the exterior of their residence," said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in the release.
No one was injured as a result of the shooting and a possible motive has not yet been determined.
Mounties said the investigation is still in its early stages and that residents in the area can expect to see police canvassing for CCTV footage, as well as additional witnesses.
Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
