Surrey's Arshdeep Bains might make Canucks debut Tuesday

Arshdeep Bains is ready to make his debut with the Vancouver Canucks, hoping it happens Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Surrey, B.C., forward was called up last week but was a healthy scratch for Saturday's home game against the Winnipeg Jets as well as Monday's game against the host Minnesota Wild.

He will become one of only four Punjabi players to play in the NHL, the others being Robin Bawa, Manny Malhotra and Jujhar Khaira.

Bains is having a career-high season with the Canucks' AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C. He has nine goals and 39 points in 42 games.

Bains has played 257 games in the AHL, recording 209 points.

“For my whole life, I've tried to put my foot in the door at every level I've been to and it's no different here. It's been a heck of a journey,” he said during a media availability in Denver. “It's every kid's dream to play for their hometown team.”

"If I get the opportunity, just go out there and play my game and try to help the team win."



