Surrey schools introducing stricter mask mandate for all staff and most students

Citing rising COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Health and the Surrey School District are implementing a stricter mask mandate for schools in the city.

The changes were announced in a letter sent to school staff on Saturday, and take effect immediately. Schools Supt. Jordan Tinney posted a copy of the letter on his Twitter account.

Masks are now required in all indoor areas in Surrey schools, and that requirement extends to students in Grades 4 through 12, even when they are with their learning groups.

Fraser Health's medical health officer also "strongly recommends and encourages" mask-wearing for students in kindergarten through Grade 3, according to the letter.

Previously, masks were required only for students in middle and high schools, and did not have to be worn when students were sitting at their desks.

The new order was developed by the health authority's chief medical health officer in conjunction with provincial and local officials, according to Tinney's letter. It applies only to Surrey schools.

In his letter, Tinney characterized the new rule as an expansion of the Surrey-specific health orders the district announced earlier this month.

"This is welcome news and will offer an additional layer of protection for our staff and students," Tinney writes in the letter. "This mandate, in addition to the targeted measures announced earlier by our district, will allow our schools to safely continue face-to-face learning by following all appropriate measures to limit the spread of illness."

Surrey has consistently been a hotspot for COVID-19 transmission in B.C., and Surrey schools have seen a significant number of coronavirus exposures, clusters and outbreaks during the current school year.

Because of this, the district has also been a priority location for teacher vaccinations under B.C.'s plan to vaccinate front-line workers with the AstraZeneca shot.

Tinney's letter indicates that Fraser Health is on track to vaccinate 8,500 staff members in Surrey schools by April 1.

Today we implement a new Order from @Fraserhealth on Face Coverings in Surrey Schools. The Order requires all staff K-12 and all students 4-12 to wear a mask at all times. We rely on the expertise of the PHO, Ministry, and Fraser Health. Thanks to all. #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/hZb83tudy8