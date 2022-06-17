Surrey shooting and police standoff ends with 1 man in hospital

A man is in hospital after a shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Thursday night.

The violence triggered a major police response, including members of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team.

Police were called to a home on 128A Street near 100th Avenue around 9 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

“There were cops telling people ‘We’ve got the house surrounded, come out with your hands up,” said Diane King, a neighbour.

It was a very tense situation.

Heavily armed officers in tactical gear positioned themselves behind a vehicle with guns drawn pointing toward a house.

King says she saw one young man surrender and be arrested, but the rest of the people inside refused to come out.

“That went on all night and then that went on until about, with the SWAT team until about 1:30 in the morning,” said King.

At least two flash bangs were deployed as RCMP swarmed the area.

“They knocked the door open. You could hear the door going open and they threw all the bomb stuff in there,” she explained.

King says it was a scary situation and she was concerned about her family’s safety.

“Because bullets, stray bullets coming in the house right?” said King.

“We just stayed in our basement, nothing, no bullets can get to you there.”

Surrey RCMP say the shooting was targeted.

“Three individuals were arrested from inside the residence while the investigation continues,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn during a news conference Friday morning.

A neighbour who didn’t want to be identified because of safety concerns says she came across the victim while driving home.

She says he forced himself into her car and demanded he drive her to the hospital.

He was badly injured and bleeding profusely.

She says he collapsed once they reached the emergency department at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

RCMP says he’s a 38-year-old man that is known to them and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One home remained behind police tape Friday morning.

There was a white tent set up and evidence markers outside the front door.

A trail of blood could be seen on the pavement in the front yard.

Two windows on the top floor were also partially shattered with holes in them.

A woman who lives inside the home tells CTV News it’s a SRO with six residents.

Police say it’s too early to determine what the motive may have been.

RCMP are asking anyone with information, including dash camera video of this area between 8:30 and 9:30 Thursday night to come forward.