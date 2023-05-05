Surrey shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries: RCMP

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in a Surrey driveway Friday, according to Mounties.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the scene in the Bear Creek area just after 8 a.m., for a report of a shooting in a residential driveway in the 8100 block of 144A Street.

"Police attended and located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and provided medical assistance until Emergency Health Services arrived on scene," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

Less than 30 minutes later, Mounties were notified of a vehicle fire at 125A Street and Colebrook Road.

"The vehicle located on fire is similar in description to the suspect vehicle seen fleeing the area of the shooting," Munn said, adding that further investigation is still required to link the two incidents.

Authorities said while the investigation is still in its early stages, it appears to have been a targeted incident. However, a motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.