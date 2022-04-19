Surrey shooting suspect 'armed and dangerous,' wanted Canada-wide: RCMP

A man suspected of a shooting in Surrey last year is now wanted Canada-wide, and Mounties warn he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

On Tuesday, the Surrey RCMP appealed to the public for any information that could help them locate and arrest Tevain Lloyd, who is "commonly known as 'Gucci.'"

Lloyd is facing three charges, including aggravated assault, that were approved last month in connection with a shooting at a Whalley home on Dec. 30, 2021.

At the time, the Surrey RCMP said the shooting appeared to be targeted, and the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Lloyd is 28 years old, 6'3" tall and weighs 335 pounds, according to a description from police. He also has a tattoo on his right hand that says "who god bless no man can curse."

Anyone who sees Lloyd is asked not to approach him but instead to immediately call 911. Those with information are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.