The man convicted in a shooting that injured a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Daon Glasgow, 37, was sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday.

Glasgow has remained behind bars since he was arrested shortly after the incident.

With credit for time served, he will remain in prison for another 15 years and 301 days.

Glasgow shot Const. Joshua Harms, injuring his hand and arm, on Jan. 30, 2019 at the Scott Road SkyTrain platform.

The court heard how Harms is still impacted by the injuries and has metal plates in his left hand and it is unclear if he will have full function of his hand and fingers.

Glasgow saw Harms and another officer and attempted to evade capture, prompting the shooting, the court heard.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, Sgt. Clint Hampton said transit police respects the court’s decision.

“This has been a long journey for Const. Josh Harms and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police family. Today’s significance is not lost; it is one more step in the process of healing,” he said.

Three days before, Glasgow robbed a cannabis store in Vancouver and shot a customer in the leg.

He used the same firearm for both shootings.

In the judge’s decision, he noted that Glasgow had already served a lengthy sentence for manslaughter with a firearm and he had violated his parole by leaving his halfway house before committing the two crimes.

The judge said Glasgow has shown remorse and believes he is capable of redemption.

He handed Glasgow eight years for the robbery and 10 years for the SkyTrain shooting to be served consecutively.