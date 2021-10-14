Surrey traffic: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, intersection closed for hours

A collision involving a pedestrian closed an intersection in Surrey, B.C., for hours Thursday morning.

Mounties said they were called to the scene of the crash 108 Avenue and 140 Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. They have not provided details on what they believe happened, but said the pedestrian was taken to hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.

The RCMP described that person's injuries as "significant," but did not say whether their condition is considered to be life-threatening.

The intersection was closed in all directions, and was expected to remain closed "until further notice," the RCMP said in a news release sent at 9 a.m. It reopened after noon.

Mounties asked the public to stay away if possible as the detachment's Criminal Collision Investigation Team examines the area.

Anyone who was passing through at the time is asked to contact police, especially if they have dash-cam video.