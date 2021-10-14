Surrey traffic: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, intersection closed for hours
A collision involving a pedestrian closed an intersection in Surrey, B.C., for hours Thursday morning.
Mounties said they were called to the scene of the crash 108 Avenue and 140 Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. They have not provided details on what they believe happened, but said the pedestrian was taken to hospital.
The driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.
The RCMP described that person's injuries as "significant," but did not say whether their condition is considered to be life-threatening.
The intersection was closed in all directions, and was expected to remain closed "until further notice," the RCMP said in a news release sent at 9 a.m. It reopened after noon.
Mounties asked the public to stay away if possible as the detachment's Criminal Collision Investigation Team examines the area.
Anyone who was passing through at the time is asked to contact police, especially if they have dash-cam video.
-
AHS recommending Albertans get their flu shots ASAPAlberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor policeWindsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.