Surrey traffic: Police from multiple jurisdictions called after car stolen from Vancouver

A multi-jurisdictional police incident had 156 Street and 104a Avenue closed to pedestrians and traffic in Surrey's Guildford area Friday morning.

A damaged unmarked police cruiser and two other damaged vehicles could be seen.

Surrey RCMP, Burnaby RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department were also on scene investigating.

Surrey Mounties told CTV News Vancouver the incident began shortly after 8:30 a.m. when a stolen vehicle was followed from Vancouver through Burnaby and into Surrey.

One person was taken into custody, Mounties said. Nobody was injured.