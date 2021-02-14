A woman who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe, Surrey RCMP said.

Erica Joseph, 37, was reported missing on Saturday not long after posting a message to social media at about 10 a.m.

That message caused considerable worry for her friends, and Surrey RCMP put out a call for help to find Joseph that afternoon.

“(Erica) Joseph has not been seen or heard since that time and her whereabouts are unknown,” reads a press release from the unit issued on the weekend.

“Police and friends are concerned for her health and well-being."

But on Monday morning, Mounties issued a new statement saying she had been found safe.

The Saturday news release from the Surrey RCMP did not specify what Joseph wrote in her social media post before she went missing.