Surrey youth facing charges after Tsawwassen shooting, police say
Staff
The Canadian Press
Delta police say a youth from Surrey has been arrested after an early morning shooting in Tsawwassen, B.C., and will be facing several firearms charges.
They say officers responded to reports that shots were fired into a house Wednesday, but no one inside was hurt.
Acting Insp. James Sandberg says the shooting appears to be targeted, but officers believe it was a mistake.
He says the occupants have no apparent connection to organized crime or the youth involved.
Instead, he says there are indications that the previous resident of the home was the intended target.
Police say investigators are collecting evidence and seeking witnesses and video footage of the area.
-
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
-
Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year'sCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closureAn elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
-
-
Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock criticVancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Last king tide hits Lower Mainland, but forecasters expecting more in JanuaryVideo from North Vancouver shows significant flooding in the underground parking lot of a waterfront apartment building after Tuesday's king tide.
-
Shelter-in-place issued in Grande PrairieMounties issued a shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood in Grande Prairie on Thursday night.