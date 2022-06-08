Surveillance footage of fatal hit-and-run shows victim attempting to enter moving vehicle

Police have located the driver and suspect vehicle in Wednesday morning's hit-and-run in southeast Calgary that left one man dead.

Emergency crews responded to a location on 35th Street S.E., a short distance from 17th Avenue, shortly after 5 a.m. following a 911 call reporting a man lying in the road.

EMS officials say the man was taken to the Peter Lougheed Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police confirmed the man died in hospital.

Investigators have since determined that the 34-year-old victim had been at an area bar and, once outside, had grabbed the door handle of a truck that was departing. The man fell alongside the truck and ended up under its tires.

Police belive the driver of the truck returned to the scene a short time later to check on the victim.

Both the suspect vehicle and the driver have been located.

A nearby business captured what played out on its surveillance camera and, while it didn't want to share the footage, did allow CTV to watch it.

The recording shows a man trying several times to get into a moving pickup truck in a parking lot. The man falls and appears to be run over as the truck drives away. He lays motionless in the road and shortly after someone is seen walking toward the victim from another direction before the video ends.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity, and have not indicated if the driver and victim knew each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage from the scene is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.