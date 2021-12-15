Surveillance images of park caretaker captured day he was killed released by Vancouver police

Days after a well-known Vancouver park caretaker was found killed in his Kitsilano home, police have released surveillance photos taken of him the day of his homicide in the hope they'll attract new witnesses.

Justis Daniel, 77, was found dead on Dec. 10 in his home near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street. It's believed he was killed the day before his body was found.

Daniel was a beloved caretaker of Tatlow Park and was remembered by his neighbours as a talented guitar player and singer, and a caring and friendly member of the community.

"We’re specifically asking anyone who had any contact with Justis on Dec. 9 as well as anyone who was on West 3rd Avenue between noon and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 to contact our investigators," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Wednesday.

"We believe someone out there could have valuable information that can help us solve this case."

In their appeal for witnesses, police included two surveillance images that show Daniel walking along the sidewalk while carrying a backpack and a cup of coffee. He's seen wearing a black hat and mostly dark clothing.

"Through some extensive video canvassing, investigators now know what Justis was wearing the day he was tragically murdered," Visintin said.

"We are releasing these images with hopes they will jog the memory of anyone who saw or spoke with him that day."

Police also want to speak to anyone who might have surveillance video in their homes or businesses in the area of West 5th Avenue and Point Grey Road between Larch and Trutch streets.

"We want to thank the public for their continued assistance with this investigation," Visintin said.

"We are asking anyone with information, even the slightest detail, to please call our investigators."

Anyone with information can call investigators at 604-717-2500.