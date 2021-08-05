Surveillance photos released of Banff assault suspect

Banff RCMP has released surveillance photos of a suspect connected to an assault in the mountain town on Tuesday night.

Police were called to Banff Avenue, near the McDonald's restaurant, about 11:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as male, in his 20s or 30s with a full beard.

He was wearing a hat with a Bass Pro Shop logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Banff RCMP by phone at 403-763-6600, by email at banff.police@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.